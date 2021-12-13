Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years.

PFD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 23,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

