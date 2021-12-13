Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00329.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. 16,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,163. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

