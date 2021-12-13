eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $249.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.22 million and the lowest is $240.32 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 312,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,636. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

