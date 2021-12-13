PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,363. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.