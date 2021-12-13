Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and $1.51 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,031,172 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

