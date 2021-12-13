British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 61,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,948. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

