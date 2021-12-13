Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.51. Logitech International reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

LOGI stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $81.83. 1,068,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,610. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,023,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

