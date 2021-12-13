iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $472.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average of $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.