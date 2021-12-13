cVault.finance Price Tops $8,232.88 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,232.88 or 0.17476839 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and approximately $52,590.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006851 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

