Liquity Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $96.03 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $7.01 or 0.00014871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,473 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

