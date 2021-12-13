Analysts Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,029. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

