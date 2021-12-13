Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MGI traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.43. 2,184,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,579. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $681.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.45.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

