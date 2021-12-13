Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ReneSola by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. 3,388,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.