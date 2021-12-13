Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 113.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.