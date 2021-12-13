Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.93

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 6648534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $925.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 163,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

