LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Million

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $39.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.63 million and the highest is $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 81,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

