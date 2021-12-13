Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $26,531.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40.

KRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

