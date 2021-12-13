Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 2,500 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
UFI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 90,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $30.94.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.