Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 2,500 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UFI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 90,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Unifi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

