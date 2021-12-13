Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 29,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

