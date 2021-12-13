StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $449,325.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.
Shares of SNEX stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
