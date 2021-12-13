StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $449,325.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.