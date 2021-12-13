Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Insider Sells $272,043.96 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.43. 6,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $800.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 159,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.