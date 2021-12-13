Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Insider Sells $272,043.96 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.43. 6,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $800.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.
