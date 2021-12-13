American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve Sells 3,590 Shares

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $276.02. 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.43. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

