Michael J. Murray Sells 34,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DHI stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,983. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.