Michael J. Murray Sells 34,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DHI stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,983. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.