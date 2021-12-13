Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $23,141.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00310943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,197,766 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

