OWNDATA (OWN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $423,454.71 and approximately $21.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00370635 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010690 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.19 or 0.01330334 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

