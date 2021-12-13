Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $39,493.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00310943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,764,558 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.