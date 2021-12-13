Velas (VLX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $672.16 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002618 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.