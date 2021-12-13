UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $449.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

