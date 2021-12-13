Hexavest Inc. Sells 13,814 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.66. 37,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.