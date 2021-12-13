Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in November

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.