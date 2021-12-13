Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in November

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
