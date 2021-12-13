Insider Buying: American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,603,100.

Shaun Methven Dykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 75,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,525.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$625.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$625.00.

Shares of American CuMo Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

