Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.87). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $151.07. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,826. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

