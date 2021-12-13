DeRace (DERC) Market Cap Tops $137.27 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, DeRace has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $137.27 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00007967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.