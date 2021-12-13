$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

