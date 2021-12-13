Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.86. 168,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,366. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

