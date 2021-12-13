Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,850. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

