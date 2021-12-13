Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $408,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

