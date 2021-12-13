Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,888.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,755.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

