Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

INFI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

