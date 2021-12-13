Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $547.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.57 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. 76,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $40,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

