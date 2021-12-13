NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00910285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00269502 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025671 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

