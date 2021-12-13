Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Decreases By 86.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

