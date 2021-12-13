Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Decreases By 86.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
About Prosegur Cash
