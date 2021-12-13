Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in November

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.81. 173,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

