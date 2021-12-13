South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS STSBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 87,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,189. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About South Star Battery Metals
