Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.