Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Takes $205,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

