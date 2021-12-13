Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,677. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

