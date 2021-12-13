Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $209.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $809.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,540. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

