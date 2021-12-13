Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report $5.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.71 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 30,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

