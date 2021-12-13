Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.55. 159,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after buying an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

